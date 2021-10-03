How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021

Fashion and beauty brands are focusing on their philanthropic efforts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021, which started on Friday.

Brands like Amika, David Yurman, Jimmy Choo, Kendra Scott, Victoria’s Secret and more are releasing apparel and accessories collections to raise awareness and funds, teaming with organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Fund, Bright Pink, Look Good Feel Better and more.

Several brands are continuing their long-term commitments to the cause. The Estée Lauder Cos., for one, is in its 29th year of its Breast Cancer Campaign and is releasing its collection of pink motif products across its diverse brand portfolio to benefit cancer research. Ralph Lauren is also in the 21st year of its Pink Pony initiative and is releasing a capsule collection that will benefit its Pink Pony Fund.

Here, WWD rounds up 21 fashion and beauty brands that are launching initiatives and releasing capsule collections that support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021. Read on for more.

Aerie

Aerie’s BCA sweater. Courtesy

Aerie is releasing a limited-edition sweatshirt with 100 percent of sales benefiting Bright Pink, a nonprofit that focuses on prevention and early detection of ovarian and breast cancer.

Amika

Amika Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray. Amika

Hair care brand Amika is donating $2 per sale of its limited-edition Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray to HairToStay, an organization that raises awareness and financial aid for scalp cooling technology, which is a treatment that can prevent hair loss during chemotherapy.

David Yurman

David Yurman’s BCA collection. Courtesy

Jewelry brand David Yurman is in its 13th year partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The brand is releasing a jewelry collection of pink Cable Bracelets and pink sapphire pieces with proceeds benefiting the foundation. David Yurman is donating all proceeds from the Cable Bracelets and 20 percent of proceeds from the ribbon motif pieces to the foundation. Additionally, this year marks the launch of the David Yurman Award for breast cancer research, which is a $250,000 prize awarded to Dr. Hayley McDaid.

Elemis

Elemis Skin Bliss Capsules. Courtesy

Elemis is releasing a limited-edition supersize version of its best-selling Skin Bliss Capsules for $150. The beauty brand is donating a minimum of $25,000 to the Pink Agenda, a charity that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The Estée Lauder Cos.

Products from Estée Lauder’s BCA campaign. Courtesy

The Estée Lauder Cos. is in its 29th year of its Breast Cancer Campaign, raising funds and awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The company is bringing back its Pink Ribbon initiative, where best-selling products from its extensive brand portfolio — including Aerin, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Estée Lauder, La Mer and many others — will be offered in a limited-edition packaging with proceeds going to the foundation.

Fabletics

Fabletics’ BCA sweater. Courtesy

Fabletics is releasing a limited-edition pink crewneck for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with 100 percent of proceeds — up to $25,000 — donated to F Cancer.

GHD

A style from GHD’s BCA collection. Courtesy

Hair tools brand GHD is focusing on raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer among women under 35 years old. The company is teaming with the Keep A Breast Foundation, donating $10 from every purchase of its limited-edition rose pink collection of hair tools back to the organization.

Jane Iredale

Jane Iredale’s BCA lip gloss. Courtesy

Jane Iredale is releasing a new HydroPure Hyaluronic Lip Gloss in a pink shade for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All profits from the $26 product will benefit the organization, Look Good Feel Better.

A style from Jimmy Choo’s BCA collection. Richard Valencia/Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo is releasing a limited-edition collection in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which includes nine shoes and handbags in a bright pink color. The brand is donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the foundation, with a maximum donation of $100,000.

Johnny Was

Johnny Was’ BCA pajamas. Courtesy

Fashion label Johnny Was has teamed with Cancer Cartel and the Memorial Hermann Foundation to create a pink blanket and matching pajamas set. The brand will be donating a portion of proceeds to the organizations.

Journelle

Journelle’s Romy Demy bra. Courtesy

Lingerie brand Journelle is supporting the Susan G. Komen organization by donating 15 percent of sales from the Romy Demy bra in a pink color.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott’s Inheritance of Hope charm necklace. Courtesy

Kendra Scott is continuing her support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a new collection of butterfly motif jewelry with 20 percent of proceeds going back to the foundation. The brand is also donating 50 percent of proceeds from its Inheritance of Hope charm necklace.

Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi’s Purpose Headband Courtesy

Accessories label Lele Sadoughi is releasing a special pink jeweled headband, called the Purpose Headband, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Ten percent of proceeds from the $195 accessory will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere slippers. Courtesy

Naked Cashmere is expanding its Love Collection to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The brand is donating up to $50 from each purchase back to the organization.

Prettylittlething

Prettylittlething’s BCA campaign. P GROVE

The online fashion retailer is teaming with Coppafeel! — a U.K.-based breast cancer charity — for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, releasing an 11-piece collection of sleepwear, lingerie and accessories. The company will be donating $13,500 from the collection to the charity.

Ralph Lauren’s Piny Pony collection. Courtesy

Ralph Lauren is in its 21st year of the Pink Pony initiative. This year, the fashion brand has tapped a group of cancer survivors and supporters from around the world to share their personal stories. Ralph Lauren is also releasing an apparel collection with 25 percent of proceeds donated to the Pink Pony Fund and a Romance Pink Pony Edition fragrance with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the initiative.

Róen

Roén Elixir. Courtesy

Vegan beauty brand Róen is donating 25 percent of sales made on Oct. 18 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries Bra Berries. Courtesy

CBD brand Sunday Scaries is releasing its Bra Berries gummies that are infused with CBD and Vitamin C for $23. The brand is donating $2 from each sale to the Pink Agenda.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove bra. Courtesy

ThirdLove and Kit Undergarments are collaborating on a collection of pink bras, underwear and loungewear and donating 15 percent of sales with a minimum donation of $10,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley tote bag. Courtesy

Vera Bradley is releasing two limited-edition floral patterns for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a collection of bags and accessories. The brand is donating five percent of proceeds from the collection to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Victoria’s Secret

Stella McCartney for Victoria’s Secret. Courtesy

Victoria’s Secret and Stella McCartney are teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the fashion designer starring in a short film that helps educate women on breast cancer and the need for regular self-checks. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret is releasing its first mastectomy bra and will be donating $500,000 to the Stella Cares Foundation, a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness and education.

READ MORE HERE:

Y2K, Mom Jeans, Bucket Hats Among Gen Z’s Top Trending Fashion Searches

Cindy Crawford, Normani, Erykah Badu and More Stars Model in Savage X Fenty Show

Cash Back Day Is Returning: Here Is Everything You Need to Know