EXCLUSIVE: Breitling Names NFL Quarterback Trevor Lawrence as Brand Ambassador

Breitling is looking to the sports world for its latest brand ambassador.

The Swiss luxury watch brand has tapped Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as its new brand ambassador and face of the brand.

“I am excited to become an ambassador and align with an elite global brand like Breitling,” Lawrence said in a statement. “I am looking forward to joining the Breitling Squad and am thrilled to be a part of this world-renowned brand.”

Lawrence joins a lengthy list of celebrities and prominent figures, called the Breitling Squad, who also work with Breitling. He joins the likes of Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver, Misty Copeland, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kelly Slater as part of the squad. Theron and Copeland were tapped for the Breitling squad in 2020 when the brand introduced its first range of women’s watches.

Trevor Lawrence for Breitling. Courtesy of Breitling

“Trevor Lawrence is at the top of his game,” said Breitling chief executive officer, Georges Kern, in a statement. “He is also a great leader for his team and in his personal life. Trevor embodies what it means to be a Breitling Squad Member with his confidence and style.”

Lawrence entered the NFL in 2021 as the first overall draft pick. During his college football career, he earned achievements like the College Football Playoff National Champion and Most Valuable Player, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

The Breitling ambassadorship is Lawrence’s first partnership in the fashion space.