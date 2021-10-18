×
Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

EXCLUSIVE: Bretman Rock Teams With Curology

This marks the influencer’s first skin care partnership.

Bretman Rock Teams With Curology on
Bretman Rock Courtesy

Bretman Rock is embarking on his first skin care partnership with Curology.

The influencer, who has an Instagram following of 17 million and a YouTube following of 8 million, is teaming with the skin care brand for a new campaign that celebrates Rock’s skin care journey using his custom Curology RX formula.

“My partnership with Curology is quite interesting,” Rock said in a statement. “It started off with me scolding them, ‘Your brand needs to be cool because the product is so good,’ as I feel like I saw so much more potential in Curology. I felt that if anybody was going to make Curology that skin care brand, it was going to be me — and that’s why I chose Curology as my first foray into skin care.”

Rock went on to explain he chose to work with Curology because an Asian American team member sought him out for the campaign and it’s important for him to work with fellow members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“It’s important to me that fellow AAPI executives and creatives who look like me allowed me to be a part of this collaboration,” he continued. “Seeing people that look like me are the reason why I started using Curology in the first place.

Rock also stated that among Curology’s product assortment, his favorite is the brand’s pimple patches because “Curology put something in there that is so different, and the next day I really don’t have any pimples.”

The campaign marks Curology’s first celebrity partnership. Raquel Rozas, chief marketing officer of the brand, stated: “Curology is beyond honored to be Bretman Rock’s first exclusive skin care partner. It has been a true joy and collaboration bringing Bretman’s vision to life for this campaign. Bretman has a true understanding and passion of our products and the power of our custom RX formulas, which makes him the perfect partner. Everyone’s obsessed with all the ways Bretman Rock has glown up over the past few years, and Curology is pleased to give the Internet what they want in this campaign: Bretman’s top three tips to glow up, starting with his Curology routine.”

