Bretman Rock‘s reality TV moment is here.

The Hawaii-based Filipino YouTuber is set to star in an upcoming MTV series, which will premiere early next year. Called “No Filter,” the series will live on YouTube, where both MTV and Rock count more than 6 million subscribers each. MTV’s debut season of “No Filter” starred infamous TanaCon YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Rock shot to Internet fame as a beauty vlogger and has collaborated on product with both Morphe and ColourPop. He told WWD in September, when he made his fashion week debut, that he is working to expand his brand beyond beauty — namely via fashion and lifestyle.

Rock’s presence at New York Fashion Week exemplified a larger shift in the fashion industry toward Internet culture. In May, influencers, including James Charles, Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy and Camila Coelho, solidified their place among fashion’s elite when they attended the Met Gala. Fueled in large part by his feud with Tati Westbrook, James Charles was also one of the most-searched people of the year, according to Google’s 2019 Year in Search report.

