Brett Johnson’s Scholarship Fund Teams With Graff

The jeweler hosts a trunk show in New York of the brand’s fall collection to channel funds into the charity program.

MenÕs Spring 2023
Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Brett Johnson

BRETT’S PLEDGE: Brett Johnson’s Scholarship Fund, which launched earlier this year, has found a marquee supporter.

Jeweler Graff has joined the designer in helping underprivileged youth in the U.S. attend the Fashion Institute of Technology by funding their tuition.

The jeweler’s New York boutique this week hosted a special trunk show dedicated to Johnson’s fall 2022 collection presented at his Milan showroom last January.

An undisclosed percentage of proceeds from the sales will be channeled into Johnson’s Scholarship Fund, which was established with an initial pledge by the designer.

“I hope it helps provide an opportunity for minorities to play a larger role in the creative arts. Hopefully the fund is a catalyst for a paradigm shift within both fashion and other design mediums,” said Johnson, founder and creative director of the brand.

The trunk show provided the jeweler’s clients with a selection of the brand’s luxurious menswear pieces in addition to made to measure items, including vicuna and cashmere blazers and coats.

“Brett Johnson is a distinctive creator. His unique vision and commitment to detailed perfection are truly rare and masterful. We are delighted and proud to work with him in support of the Brett Johnson Scholarship Fund at the Fashion Institute of Technology,” said Marc Hruschka, president and chief executive officer of Graff USA.

Brett Johnson
Brett Johnson Courtesy of Brett Johnson

The American designer is based in New York but established operations in Milan in 2019 aiming to expand its reach in the European market. He launched his collection in 2013 and opened a showroom and retail store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in 2017. The latter is now closed.

In 2019, he decamped to Milan opening a showroom on Via Manzoni and started to unveil his collections as part of Milan Fashion Week. Last March, he opened a store at The Dubai Mall.

The Brett Johnson brand is also available in more than 40 stores and online on Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch and Yoox.

