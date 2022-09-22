×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fashion

Palm Angels to Open Flagship in Paris

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in Houston

The store will carry women's and men's clothing and accessories, jewelry, well-being and living.

The Conservatory opens Friday in Houston.
The Conservatory opens Friday in Houston. Courtesy shot.

The Conservatory, founded by Brian Bolke, will officially open its fourth outpost Friday in Houston’s River Oaks District, a 3,300-square-foot natural light-filled space in the outdoor shopping destination.

The brand debuted in March 2019 with a gallery in New York’s Hudson Yards and also has an outpost at Dallas’ Highland Park Village and The Conservatory on Two in Highland Park Village. Its Napa Valley, California pop-up store closed last December, as planned.

The Conservatory’s Houston store and its website, theconservatorynyc.com, features more than 175 brands and 2,000 products. Categories include women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, well-being (beauty and treatment, bath and body, and candles and fragrances), as well as living (decor and objects, books and paper, and gifts).

Related Galleries

A view of the The Conservatory’s women’s area.

“We are bringing new brands, many with a focus on sustainability and unexpected edits to Houston — a discerning city where we are looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” Bolke said.

In 2014, Bolke sold Forty Five Ten, the Dallas-based specialty store he cofounded in 2000 to Headington Cos., and stayed on as president until August 2017. He then launched an independent consultancy, and spent the next months months formulating his concept for The Conservatory.

Built on what it calls “considered luxury,” key labels include Gabriela Hearst, Maison Margiela and Courreges, all exclusive to Houston, as well as Mugler, Lapointe, Philosophy, Michael Kors Collection, and Texas native, Brandon Maxwell. In accessories and jewelry, featured brands are Metier, Paul Andrew, Neous, Sidney Garber, Mallary Marks, Tabayer, Shihara and Lisa Eisner. Men’s brands will include Maison Margiela, NN07, Aspesi and Ron Dorff. Living brands will include Georg Jensen, Saved Cashmere, and Phaidon Books, while well-being includes Perfumer H, DS and Durga, The Harmonist, Costa Brazil, Susanne Kaufmann and Frama.

Fragrances at The Conservatory.

The one-level shop features custom American walnut furniture and a matte black metal leopard carpet. Black velvet upholstered deco chairs are mixed with vintage Frank Gehry chairs from the ’80s. Custom curtains have The Conservatory logo.

A men’s display at The Conservatory.

The opening will feature an art exhibition, including a large-format abstract painting by Dallas artist William Atkinson, courtesy of the Erin Cluley Gallery.

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Hot Summer Bags

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Brian Bolke Opens The Conservatory in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad