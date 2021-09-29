EXCLUSIVE: The Bridal Council Unveils Plans for New York Bridal Fashion Week

New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week is returning from Oct. 6 to 8 with a hybrid calendar of physical appointments and digital presentations for the fall 2022 season, the bridal council has announced.

“With COVID-19, everyone wanted to come together and have an in-person market, but once we took a look at retailers and bridal designers around the globe, we realized so many people couldn’t travel because of the restrictions. So, we decided to offer a hybrid market this season — the last two were virtual,” Michelle Iacovelli, executive director of the council, stated over Zoom. “We’ll have the Bridal Council x PullQuest platform; there are a handful of designers showing in person, with mostly market appointments. Those showing have showrooms in New York City or are closer by and can easily travel. Those options will be available but a majority of the designers will be on PullQuest.”

“With the hybrid model, whether you’re going to be in-person or not, you’re able to see everything online as well. If you can’t go in person, all of the designers are showing their collections right here on the homepage; if you’re going in person, it’s helpful afterward,” echoed Natalie Meyer, founder of PullQuest.

A preview of The Bridal Council x PullQuest homepage. Courtesy Image

The October 2021 bridal market marks the third season for The Bridal Council x PullQuest, a platform chosen by the council to help virtually bring the bridal market to its global audience and marketplace. The platform will continue to serve as a one-stop-shop for designers, offering a unified sales and media hub for the industry. It will feature a presentation schedule, downloadable press kits, digital showrooms with collection imagery and videos, and more, as well as a continuation of prior seasons’ streamlined tools for sales (the ability to place wholesale orders), media, influencers and stylists.

The bridal hub will go live on Oct. 6 and remain on the site for six months after market week, allowing designers to update the platform, retailers to place reorders and media, and stylists and influencers to access and pull looks.

Global designers featured on The Bridal Council x PullQuest include: Amsale, Anne Barge, Atelier Couture by Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, Caroline Castigliano, Chakra Bridal Wear, Dana Harel, Eisen Stein, Esposa Couture, Ines Di Santo, Jesus Peiro, Kaviar Gauche, Lea-Ann Belter, Madeline Gardner, Marchesa, Maria Elena Headpieces, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Rita Vinieris, Sareh Nouri and Van Der Velde. Those hosting in-person appointments have not yet been announced.

The CFDA’s New York Fashion Week bridal October 2021 calendar, running simultaneously, is also looking to be a hybrid of in-person and digital fall 2022 and spring 2022 collections; multiple brands are slated to show across both PullQuest and CFDA’s Runway 360’s digital platforms.

Additional labels solely featured on the CFDA calendar include: Vivienne Westwood, Verdin New York, Andrew Kwon, Alexandra Grecco, Vera Wang Bride, Halfpenny London, Berta, Muse by Berta, Berta Privee, Scorcesa, Jenny Yoo, Monique Lhuillier Bliss for Kay Jewelers, Rebecca Schoneveld, Grace Loves Lace, PatBo, Pronovias, Besa Bridal, Odylyne the Ceremony, Kosibah,Eva Lendel, Yolancris, Francesca Miranda, Pia Gladys Perey, Maria Farbinni, Julie Vino, Houghton by Katharine Polk, Lihi Hod, Heidi Elnora, Edem, Justin Alexander Signature, JLM Couture (Allison Webb, Blush by Francesca Avila, Lazaro), Vanitas, Eve of Milady, Nadia Manjarrez Studio, Zuhair Murad, Alon Livne White, Reem Acra, Stefania Everenn, David’s Bridal, Sheila Frank Bridal and Wona Concept. Multiple brands are slated to show on both digital platforms.