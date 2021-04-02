New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week will be held virtually once again for its April season, running April 6 to 8. For the second season, The Bridal Council has partnered with Pullquest to present a unified sales and media platform for the virtual event. On Tuesday, The Bridal Council x Pullquest will unveil its updated virtual bridal hub featuring fashion shows and look books from 29 designers representing eight countries.

Designers featured will include: Amelia Casablanca, Amsale, Anne Barge, Atelier Couture by Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, Dana Harel, Eisen Stein, Enaura, Gracy Accad, Ines Di Santo, Kaviar Gauche, Kosibah, Lea-Ann Belter, Lihi Hod, Madeline Gardner, Marchesa, Maria Elena Headpieces, Monvieve, Mira Zwillinger, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Rivini, Sareh Nouri, Sottero & Midgley, Temperley London, Van Der Velde, Verdin New York, YolanCris and Yumi Katsura. The site will also have a global database of 1,000-plus members of media, influencers and stylists, as well as bridal salons worldwide.

“We are delighted to once again partner with the members of The Bridal Council to bring our technology to the bridal industry and help brands, buyers, editors and stylists navigate through these new, mostly digital times,” said Natalie Meyer, founder of Pullquest. “Based on feedback after the October market, our team has been working on exciting new features that we look forward to introducing this April.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Black and White

Through the updated hub, users will be able to view the season’s schedule, stream designers’ presentations, view and download collection imagery and chat directly with the brands. Additionally, the site includes an updated catalogue of bridal styles that functions similarly to an online shopping platform.

“Based on feedback received by The Bridal Council members we have worked this season to offer several enhancements to the site. We have expanded the categories that one can view, sort and select gowns by silhouette, neckline, sleeve, fabric and embellishment. The buyer/editor has access to hundreds of styles with a click of their mouse. The technology has proven to be a great tool for retailers to use for appointments with brides in store,” said Rachel Leonard, editorial director of The Bridal Council.

Stylists will have the ability to place editorial pull requests; buyers and retailers will be able to place wholesale order requests through the platform — which will display both wholesale pricing and suggested retail pricing. (Collections will remain live on the site, allowing retailers to place reorders for six months.) For designers, too, the platform serves as a one-stop-shop.

“We really created a holistic platform where editors, stylists and brands can get all of their work done in one place,” Meyer explained over Zoom.

Separate from The Bridal Council x Pullquest’s virtual bridal hub, the CFDA will simultaneously debut bridal collections from April 6 to 8 on its Runway360 platform. Designers listed on the CFDA’s NYFW Bridal April 2021 calendar include: Monique Lhuillier, Romona Keveza, Amsale, Anne Barge, Elie Saab, Ines Di Santo, Andrew Kwon, Marchesa Notte and Couture, Alexandra Grecco, Sottero and Midgley, Wiederhoeft, Sarah Nouri, Jenny Yoo, Scorcesa, Verdin New York, Gigi Burris Millinery, White One by Pronovias, PatBo, Halfpenny London, The Atelier Couture by Prof. Jimmy Choo, Obe, Mira Zwillinger, Yolancris, Julie Vino, Eisen-Stein, Kosibah, Fifth & Welshire, Odylyne the Ceremony, Gracy Accad, Dana Harel Design, Kelly Faetanini, Pia Gladys Perey, Marchesa for Pronovias, Francesca Miranda, Lihi Hod, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Justin Alexander Luxury Group and Justin Alexander Signature, Savannah Miller, Viktor & Rolf Marriage, Claire Pettibone, Edem Couture, Rivini by Rita Vinieris and Alyne by Rita Vinieris, Inbal Dror, Wona Concept and Naeem Khan.