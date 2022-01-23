‘Bridgerton’ Actor Jonathan Bailey Talks Vivid Color at Loewe

IN LIVING COLOR: “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey was easy to spot at the Loewe men’s show on Saturday, dressed in a puffer and tapered trousers, both in a bright yolk yellow, and set off by a T-shirt depicting a slice of toast and jam.

After a quick jaunt to Versailles, Bailey was heading back to London to start rehearsals for a new production of “Cock,” which is not about poultry and a very different social study than the blockbuster period drama about Regency-era London society.

The play by Mike Bartlett, first staged in 2009, tells the story of a gay man who feels torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. It is slated for a three-month run starting March 4 at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End.

“It’s about labels and sexual identity in the modern world, and about the need to define people,” Bailey explained.

To his chagrin, the British actor wasn’t expecting to don anything as eye-catching as his Loewe outfit.

“Unfortunately, my character is the one who doesn’t necessarily understand his own identity, or is trying to get in touch with it, or create one. So his sartorial choices will be quite straight down the line and a bit bland,” he said. “But the play in itself, if it was a an outfit, it would be A-line.”

Earlier in the week, Bailey donned a bright pink suit for the Ami Paris show. “I am definitely drawn to bright colors in my everyday life,” he said.