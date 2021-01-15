The popularity of Netflix’s period drama “Bridgerton” has yet to begin waning, thanks in large part to the chemistry between protagonists Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, as well as the endless selection of fantastical costumes.

Said costumes, all of which were custom-made by the 238 artisans working in the show’s costume house, give a nod to spring 2021 fashion trends, as many designers and brands have created collections full of romantic and regal-inspired pieces like tulle dresses, floral prints and heavy embellishments. These pieces are a perfect fit for the fashion-forward cast of “Bridgerton” — be it in 1813 or 2021.

Here, WWD looks at how some of the characters from Netflix’s “Bridgerton” would wear pieces from the spring 2021 ready-to-wear collections. Read on for more.

Daphne Bridgerton

The style of the show’s lead, Daphne Bridgerton, can be best described as sophisticated and elegant. Lady Bridgerton stuck to her traditional neutral or powder blue dresses embellished with jewels or pearls and complemented with sheer gloves.

“She is absolutely pristine and elegant and sparkly and glorious in the simplest, most glorious way,” said Ellen Mirojnick, the show’s costume designer, to WWD in December.

Spring 2021 collections that mirrored Bridgerton’s style include Markarian’s collection of romantic gowns in white and pastel blue with off-the-shoulder straps and A-line waists. Bridgerton’s more casual house dresses resemble those seen in Loveshackfancy’s collection, such as a white lace maxi dress with ruffle detailing. Her style was also reflected in Miu Miu’s collection of powder blue dresses.

View Gallery Related Gallery A Vibe Called Tech Collaborates With The North Face and Gucci On Project

Simon Basset

The Duke of Hasting’s brooding personality was mirrored in his style, as the character often wore darker colored suit jackets. The character’s style fits with the fitted black suits seen in the spring 2021 Brioni, Dunhill and Saint Laurent men’s collections.

The Featherington Family

While the Bridgertons’ style was polished and refined, the Featherington family’s aesthetic was more bold, colorful and opulent.

“They come from a new monied place of being a little bit too loud and a little but too citrus-y, and a little bit over embellished and a little bit overdone,” Mirojnick said.

Spring 2021 collections included several fantastical floral print dresses fit for the Featherington women, including those of Rodarte — which also included whimsical floral headpieces — Badgley Mischka and Antonio Marras.

Queen Charlotte

The show’s intimidating Queen Charlotte leaned into all the pomp and opulence expected of an 1813-era monarch, donning regal-inspired dresses with pannier skirts that were over-embellished with jewels and frills.

The queen’s flashy style was seen in several spring 2021 collections, including Moschino’s tulle ballgowns, Halpern’s voluminous dresses and Simone Rocha’s beaded pieces.

Eloise Bridgerton

One of the younger Bridgerton sisters, Eloise, is the sartorial opposite of her older sister Daphne, challenging gender norms and her place in British society. Her rebellious nature translated into her style, as she reluctantly dressed in the styles deemed appropriate for ladies entering society.

Bridgerton would likely lean more into sportswear, with options including a powder blue Hermès jumpsuit, a suit jacket and loose-fitting skirt by Badgley Mischka or a collared white dress by Fendi.

The Bridgerton Brothers

The Bridgerton brothers’ style reflected that of their family’s traditional, sophisticated aesthetic. The brothers also wove the family’s signature powder blue into more structured and masculine pieces.

Their style was reflected in Lanvin’s spring 2021 men’s collection, which included powder blue suit jackets, and in Etro’s spring 2021 men’s collection, which paired structured separates with neckties.

Marina Thompson

Unlike her showier Featherington relatives, Marina Thompson chose softer yellow dresses with fewer embellishments. Her style was seen in the spring 2021 collections of Erdem and Jenny Packham, which offered feminine A-line dresses.

Lady Danbury

Lady Danbury’s style was comprised of jewel tones, silky fabrics and tasteful jewelry. She would have plenty of choices in the spring 2021 collections of Alexis Mabille, Reem Acra and Bibhu Mohapatra.

Read more here:

How Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Is Inspiring Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

7 TV Shows to Watch This January

‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Is Shonda Rhimes’ New Romantic Lead

WATCH: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week