‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Fashion to Wear in Spring 2022

Netflix’s hit regency-era show “Bridgerton” returned on Friday with its second season, once again captivating viewers equally with its love story as with its fanciful, regal costumes.

The second season continued the first’s penchant for opulent attire, with characters dressed in floral prints and floral embroidered dresses in virtually every bright color. Like the first season, “Bridgerton” season two is already resonating with viewers as fashion searches related to the show have increased since the premiere. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “floral-print dresses” have increased by 146 percent, while searches for “regency dresses” have jumped by 84 percent.

While the first season of “Bridgerton” caused spring fashion trends to lean into this type of regency-era dressing, the same can be argued for this spring 2022 season considering designers such as Markarian, Badgley Mischka, Erdem, Simone Rocha and many others have produced collections with pieces fit for the show’s characters and the time period.

Looks from Alexander McQueen, Erdem and Markarian’s spring 2022 collections. Courtesy/WWD

Take Markarian’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which continued the brand’s hyper-feminine aesthetic with off-the-shoulder dresses with puff sleeves and floral prints in soft pink, blue and yellow hues that would be fit for the Bridgerton women as well as the new Sharma family.

LoveShackFancy, known for its floral dresses, also produced many “Bridgerton”-worthy spring 2022 pieces with dresses coming in pink, yellow, blue, green and white.

On the more opulent side, Rocha continued her affinity for tulle and pearl embellishments with her spring 2022 rtw collection, which consisted of looks like jewel- and pearl-embellished white dresses with bustle skirts. Richard Quinn also experimented with regency-like pieces in his collection with corseted dresses, floral prints and opera gloves.

Here, WWD rounds up some “Bridgerton”-inspired fashion looks for spring 2022. Click through the above gallery to see more.

