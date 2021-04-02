Regé-Jean Page Will Not Return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second season of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton.”

Page, who played fan-favorite character, the Duke of Hastings, in season one, will not be part of the upcoming season, according to a statement posted on the show’s Instagram page Friday.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” read the statement, mimicking the voice of the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

The post went on to say that the show’s other season one lead Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton, will return for season two as a “devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer.”

Page was arguably the show’s breakout star, and new Netflix heartthrob, following the show’s release in December. He recently won an NAACP Image Award for his role in the show and is nominated for a SAG Award at this Sunday’s ceremony.

“Bridgerton” was one of Netflix’s biggest releases in 2020 and became its most watched series to date after airing in 82 million households. The show became a hit for its captivating love story and opulent costumes, which have since inspired spring 2021 fashion trends.

The show’s second season, which was already revealed to focus on Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton, is currently in production.

Read more here:

What the Characters of ‘Bridgerton’ Would Wear This Spring

How 7 Fashion Designers Would Dress the Characters of ‘Bridgerton’

‘Bridgerton’-esque Fashion Pops Up on the Spring 2021 Couture Runway

WATCH: Chanel Spring 2021 Couture Show