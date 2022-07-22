Everything to Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season Three So Far

Netflix is gearing up for another season of “Bridgerton.”

On Wednesday, the streamer’s official social media accounts revealed that filming for the third season of the hit series is underway, hinting at exactly which actresses will reprise their roles and what the plot will unveil.

In the short clip, Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, among many others, are shown showing two fingers before flipping it over to show three fingers.

Toward the end of the clip, Newton is seen opening a horse carriage door to reveal Coughlan dressed in character wearing a black Comme des Garçons zip-up hoodie.

“Bridgerton season three filming has officially begun,” she said, before looking at Newton. “You coming in?”

“Let’s go,” he responded as he entered the carriage.

Though not too many details have been revealed on the upcoming season, the clip hints that the storyline will follow the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Coughlan and Newton, respectively.

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, told Variety that she planned to make at least eight seasons, one dedicated to each Bridgerton child.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons,” she told the outlet. “And maybe more.”

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in season two of “Bridgerton.” LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The first season, which debuted December 2020, focused on the love life of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the family, and her relationship with Simon Basset, while the second, which premiered in March, delved into Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest in the family, and his search for a wife, which he found in Kate Sharma.

However, the producers’ decision to explore Colin and Penelope’s relationship indicates that the series is no longer following the order of the books they’re based on, which were written by Julia Quinn. The third season will follow the plot of the fourth book in Quinn’s collection of novels.

Bailey and Simone Ashley will both return to reprise their roles as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Viscountess Bridgerton (née Kate Sharma). Charithra Chandran will also return to play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister.

Phoebe Dynevor, who gained international recognition for playing Daphne Bridgerton, will also return to the series to reprise her role. However, Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, will not be returning.

This month, it was announced Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon had joined the cast for the third season, though it was not disclosed exactly who each will play.

Since filming started this month, there is no set release date for the third season, but given the past timing of previous seasons, fans could expect it to premiere some time in 2023.