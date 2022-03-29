What the Characters of ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two Would Wear This Spring

“Bridgerton” season two has already made an impact with fans of the hit regency-era Netflix series since it debuted on Friday, thanks to the captivating love story between leads Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, as well as for its opulent costumes.

Like the first season, “Bridgerton” season two continued the fanciful costumes of tulle dresses, floral embroidery and heavy embellishments, which are again influencing spring 2022 fashion trends. While the costumes of the Bridgerton and Featherington families remained consistent — with the former opting for a pastel blue color palette and the latter for lavish ornamentation — the new season saw the introduction of the Sharma sisters, with the elder sister Kate Sharma favoring jewel-toned purples and blues while the younger Edwina Sharma stuck with baby pink feminine dresses.

As designer brands like Rodarte, LoveShackFancy, Markarian, Zimmermann and more released spring collections that gave a nod to “Bridgerton,” WWD looks at how the season two characters would wear styles from the spring 2022 ready-to-wear collections. Scroll on for more.

Kate Sharma

Kate Sharma alongside looks from Markarian and Badgley Mischka. WWD and Netflix

“Bridgerton” season two’s new leading lady is Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. As the older Sharma sister, the character wears more sophisticated, yet ladylike dresses with delicate embellishments. As Sharma favors rich blue and purple jewel tones for her dresses, this Badgley Mischka dress would work for her everyday activities, while this Markarian sequined dress is perfect for the evening balls.

Edwina Sharma

Edwina Sharma alongside looks from Zimmermann and Markarian. WWD and Netflix

As the younger Sharma sister and this season’s “diamond,” Edwina Sharma has a more playful, girly aesthetic with her fashion, regularly wearing babydoll-style dresses in a pastel pink color. Sharma’s style popped up in several spring 2022 collections, including at Markarian, particularly this pink, floral print high-low dress, and at Zimmermann, like with this ruffled gradient-pattern dress.

Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Lord Anthony Bridgerton alongside looks from Saint Laurent and Brioni. Courtesy/Netflix

“Bridgerton” season two focused on the eldest Bridgerton sibling and his quest for love. Bridgerton’s brooding personality was often reflected in his wardrobe, favoring black fitted suits with little embellishments as opposed to the rest of his family that stuck with their pastel blue color palette. For spring, Bridgerton would stick with his classic style, like this white loose shirt with fitted trousers by Saint Laurent and this black suit with a subtle floral pattern by Brioni.

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton alongside looks from Patou and Loewe.

Eloise Bridgerton continues her rebellious nature in “Bridgerton” season two, attending meetings with women’s rights activists and teaming with a print shop apprentice to unmask anonymous gossip writer and show narrator Lady Whistledown. As Bridgerton dislikes participating in the pomp and opulence of high society life and fashion, she would likely opt for styles that would be considered progressive for the time period, like a pair of pants. For everyday wear, this structured set from Patou blends both her style with a touch of feminine dressing, while the crop top and trousers set from Loewe could work if she wants a bolder style moment.

Penelope Featherington

Penelope Featherington alongside looks from LoveShackFancy and Alexander McQueen. Courtesy/Netflix

“Bridgerton” season one ended with Penelope Featherington revealed to viewers as the infamous Lady Whistledown. As Featherington continues her gossip empire, her style remains relatively the same as the first season with the character still favoring a bright yellow hue. For more subdued styles that fit her wallflower personality, Featherington might opt for this floral minidress from LoveShackFancy for the day, while this tulle Alexander McQueen gown could work for the evening.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte alongside looks from Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha. WWD/Netflix

Queen Charlotte embodies the show’s opulence more than any other character in “Bridgerton,” as her costumes include bustle skirts, heavy embellishments, oversize wigs and other regal elements. Her fanciful style was seen on the runways of Richard Quinn, like this white, tulle embellished gown, and of Simone Rocha, like with this bustle dress with pearl detailing.

Lady Danbury

Lady Danbury alongside looks from Reem Acra and Alexis Mabille. Courtesy/Netflix

Lady Danbury’s regal style was continued in “Bridgerton” season two, with the character still favoring satin dresses and hues of burgundy, purple and blue. Lady Danbury would likely look to Reem Acra’s spring collection of satin dresses, like this purple embellished dress, or go with this Alexis Mabille blue satin dress.

The Featherington Family

Portia Featherington alongside looks from Zimmermann and Rodarte. WWD/Netflix

In contrast to the Bridgerton family’s refined style, the Featheringtons lean into the opulence with bright colors and an excess of florals. Their style was reflected in many spring 2022 collections, such as at Rodarte and Zimmermann with these floral-embellished dresses.

Lady Violet Bridgerton

Lady Violet Bridgerton alongside looks from Markarian and Reem Acra. WWD/Netflix/Courtesy

The Bridgerton matriarch played a larger role in season two, helping her son on his quest for a wife. Like her children, Lady Bridgerton sticks with pastel blue, minimally embellished dresses, however, her’s are a bit more mature than her young daughters’. The character would likely favor this jewel-embellished blue gown from Reem Acra or this off-the-shoulder Markarian dress to wear this spring.

