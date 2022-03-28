Fashion Searches Spike After Premiere of ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

While the premiere of the much-anticipated second season of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton” was only last Friday, it seems searches for some of the series’ biggest fashion trends have already started to increase significantly.

According to data by Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for several items and trends in the Regency-era show spiked over the weekend. The pastel tones and patterns worn by the female characters such as Daphne Bridgerton, Eloise Bridgerton, Kate Sharma, Lady Danbury and more propelled the searches for “floral print dresses” up by 146 percent.

A still from “Bridgerton” season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, there were 96 percent and 84 percent increases in queries for “cropped jackets” and “regency dresses,” respectively. Additionally, as the show is known for its accessories such as hair pieces like tiaras and gloves, fashion searches for “silk gloves” spiked by 63 percent.

As for the men’s fashion, worn by characters such as the Bridgerton brothers Lord Anthony, Benedict and Colin, fashion searches for “military blazers” and “waistcoats” surged by 89 percent and 77 percent, respectively.

A still from “Bridgerton” season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The second season of the popular Netflix series, created by Shonda Rhimes, explored Lord Anthony’s journey to find love. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, the female lead and Anthony’s love interest for season two. The first season focused on his younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton, and her love interest Simon Basset.

“Bridgerton,” which first premiered in December 2020, immediately became a phenomenon due to the chemistry between characters Daphne and Simon and the endless collection of fantastical costumes. Fans described “Bridgerton” as a clash between the original “Gossip Girl” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

