Netflix Releases Official Trailer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

The official trailer for the second season of “Bridgerton” is here.

On Monday, Netflix’s official social media accounts uploaded a short clip of its hit show’s second season trailer.

The video starts off with Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) narrating another one of her famous newsletters. “Dearest reader, did you miss me?” she says.

The trailer then shows different scenes from the upcoming season, including all the returning characters reading the newsletter, including Eloise Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, Baroness Portia Featherington, Lady Danbury and more. It also shows scenes from a ball, a royal ascot and more family drama within the Bridgerton family.

The video concluded with Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan), the person who is supposedly behind Lady Whistledown, writing one of her newsletters. “I’ve been sharpening my knives,” Andrews says in the trailer, “for all of you.”

The second season of the popular Netflix series, created by Shonda Rhimes, will explore the eldest of the Bridgerton children, Lord Anthony, and his journey to find love. The first season focused on his younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton, and her love interest Simon Basset.

It was revealed in February 2021 that newcomer Simone Ashley will be playing Kate Sharma, the female lead and Anthony’s love interest for season two.

The show, which premiered December 2020, immediately became a phenomenon due to the chemistry between characters, Daphne and Simon, and the endless collection of fantastical costumes. Fans described “Bridgerton” as a clash between the original “Gossip Girl” and the classic “Pride & Prejudice.”

The Bridgerton family in the first season of “Bridgerton.” LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Alongside Andrews and Coughlan, the show also stars Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jesse, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel play Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Eloise Bridgerton, Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte, respectively.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season a month after it premiered. At the time, “Bridgerton” smashed Netflix records within a month and became the streamer’s fifth biggest launch in history with views from 82 million households.

