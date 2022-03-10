Everything to Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

The second season of “Bridgerton” is nearly here.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a longer trailer of its hit show, created by Shonda Rhimes, showing snippets of what viewers should expect in the upcoming season, which premieres on March 25.

The show, which first premiered in December 2020, immediately became a phenomenon due to the chemistry between characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset (played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, respectively) and the endless collection of fantastical costumes. Fans described “Bridgerton” as a clash between the original “Gossip Girl” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

Netflix renewed the series for a second season a month after it launched. At the time, “Bridgerton” smashed Netflix records within a month and became the streamer’s fifth biggest launch in history with views from 82 million households.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the second season of “Bridgerton.” Scroll on for more.

What will the second season of “Bridgerton” be about?

The second season will explore Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s journey to find love. The first season focused on his younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton, and her love interest Simon Basset.

It was revealed in February 2021 that Ashley would be playing Kate Sharma, the female lead and Anthony’s love interest for season two.

Who is returning to reprise their roles?

Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jesse, Adjoa Andoh, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker will return to play Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, Penelope Featherington, Eloise Bridgerton, Lady Danbury, Daphne Bridgerton, Colin Bridgerton, Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton and Portia, Baroness Featherington, respectively, among others.

However, Regé-Jean Page, who played fan-favorite character, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for the second season of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton.”

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” a statement released in April 2021 read. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Dynevor, who played Simon’s now-wife, however, will return as a “devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer.”

Are there any new characters?

There are multiple new characters, with the most notable being sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma, played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran.

A still from “Bridgerton” of Kate and Edwina Sharma, played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran. Courtesy of LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Shelley Conn was also cast to play Mary Sharma, the sisters’ mother. Calam Lynch and Rupert Evans will play Theo Sharpe and Edmund Bridgerton, respectively, with the latter character being patriarch of the Bridgerton family.

Do we know who Lady Whistledown is?

Toward the end of the first season, the show seemingly hinted and showed that Lady Whistledown — the show’s narrator and the figure behind an anonymous gossip column — is none other than Penelope Featherington, one of the daughters of Portia, Baroness Featherington. Penelope is one of three sisters, along with Phillippa and Prudence.

Additionally, the second season also explores the story arc of Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, the third brother in the Bridgerton family, and their potential romantic relationship.

When and where can I watch the second season of “Bridgerton?”

Like the first season, the second will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 25.

