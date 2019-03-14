GO DEEP: K-Boxing, China’s leading jacket maker, presented its new collection in the world’s first underwater quarry hotel, Shanghai InterContinental Wonderland, in Shanghai on Wednesday.

It’s the first time that the underground hotel has ever hosted a show. The $300 million luxury structure has been built on a decommissioned quarry on the outskirts of Shanghai. Since its opening in November it has been a social media sensation. A standard twin bedroom can cost $700 per night.

Founded in 1980 by Zhaoming Hong, K-Boxing is a Shanghai-based men’s wear brand in the Chinese business casual market. The company gained household brand status with years of primetime advertising on the national television station CCTV and 3,000-plus stores across the country.

K-Boxing has a history of going to extremes. In 2016, the brand did a show on the then newly completed Shanghai Tower, 1,791 feet above sea level, the tallest building in China. It came as no surprise that the brand would go for the opposite direction to stage another fashion moment.

What was surprising to the local press was the presence of the Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson, who was in town to promote “Captain Marvel,” the first female-led superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. China has been the biggest international box office to the movie, grossing more than $100 million since its premiere March 8.

Larson was spotted wearing a shimmering black short-waist jacket with matching trousers at the show. K-Boxing showcased 60 looks, designed by the chief executive officer and creative director Boming Hong, grandson of Zhaoming Hong, and the design team, interpreting the jacket in various fashions.

“The different styles of the jacket make the whole show very diverse. Everyone can inspire their inner energy through a variety of personal styles,” said Larson.

The company also launched a collaboration with Marvel, featuring a red-and-blue “Captain Marvel” outfit-inspired sports jacket and a galaxy colorway T-shirt with Goose, a brown cat-looking alien species called Flerken and a pet to Carol Danvers, played by Larson. The collaboration has launched in the brand’s Wechat shop and will roll out in physical stores from May.