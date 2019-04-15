Captain Marvel certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Studios hit franchise, attended the Seoul premiere of her upcoming film, “Avengers: Endgame” in a Rodarte dress that gave a nod to her superhero character.

The actress — who attended the premiere with co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner and co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo — chose an embellished blue gown with a pink silk ruffle from the Rodarte fall 2019 collection. The hand-beading and blue hue reference the star motif and color of her superhero’s uniform.

With the premiere of her stand-alone film “Captain Marvel” — which is Marvel Studio’s first female-led superhero film and 21st film overall in the franchise — and now in the middle of the press tour for “Avengers: Endgame,” Larson has grown accustomed to giving her superhero character a shout-out on the red carpets.

At the world premiere of “Captain Marvel” held in February in London, Larson wore a custom off-the-shoulder blue Valentino gown equipped with a matching blue and gold cape. The following week, Larson attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere wearing another custom look, this time by Rodarte. The nude dress was decorated with star embellishments, referencing the symbol Captain Marvel is known for.

Larson is also a longtime supporter and friend to Rodarte designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy. Larson sat front row at the designer’s California fall 2019 runway show and spring 2019 show in New York, and was later seen having the time of her life at the show’s after party.

