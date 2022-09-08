Brie Larson Sparkles in Embellished Valentino Jumpsuit at ‘Growing Up’ Premiere 

Brie Larson had a standout fashion moment during the premiere of “Growing Up.”

The Oscar-winning actress looked to Valentino as she walked the red carpet at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She wore an embellished halterneck jumpsuit by the Italian fashion label topped with a statement belt on her waist. She wore her hair in a ponytail with minimal jewelry.

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Ana de Armas, Elle Fanning and Sydney Chandler.

Brie Larson at the red carpet premiere event for Disney+’s “Growing Up” held at NeueHouse on Sept. 7. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Larson was joined by some of the cast members of the series, including Gavin Arneson, Emily Flores, Clare Della Valle and Isabel Lam, among others.

“Growing Up” is an original Disney+ docuseries that explores the real stories of 10 individuals, following their challenges and triumphs in life. Each 30-minute episode follows one casted individual, ages 18 to 22, as they tell their narrative.

David Puma, Emily Flores, Sofia Ongele, Vanessa Aryee, Alex Crotty, Brie Larson, Amiri Nash, Isabel Lam, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Clare Della Valle, Athena Nair and Gavin Arneson at the Red Carpet Premiere Event for Disney+’s “Growing Up” held at NeueHouse on Sept. 7. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The show, premiering on Thursday, is created by Larson and Culture House, with certain stars tapped to direct, including Yara Shahidi and Larson herself, among others such as Ashley Eakin and Elegance Bratton.

Larson has had a prolific career in Hollywood thus far, starring in “21 Jump Street,” “Trainwreck,” “Room” and in blockbuster Marvel movies as Captain Marvel or Carol Danvers. For her role in “Room,” Larson received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award.