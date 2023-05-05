Brie Larson, Paul Dano at Cannes, Gisele Fronts Jimmy Choo

RED CARPET READY: Brie Larson and Paul Dano are set to serve jury duty at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

They will join “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Östlund, who won the festival’s top Palme d’Or prize last year and will head the jury this year, festival organizers announced Thursday.

French director Julia Ducournau, who took the top prize in 2021 with her genre-bending thriller “Titane,” will also join the jury, alongside French actor Denis Ménochet, British Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentine director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani.

It’s an eclectic mix that will select winners from the 21 films in competition.

Oscar winner Larson will be a newcomer to the Cannes red carpet. While she serves as brand ambassador for Nintendo and Nissan, she’s worn a mix of designers to her film premieres and awards shows.

During the tour for “Captain Marvel,” she donned dresses from Valentino, Rodarte and Oscar de la Renta. She wore Celine to the Oscars in 2020, and accepted her own Academy Award in Gucci back in 2016. Larson works with stylist Samantha McMillen to craft her red carpet looks.

Dano has hit the Cannes red carpet before, for Paolo Sorrentino’s “Youth” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja.”

Jury president Östlund is a two-time Palme d’Or winner. His art world sendup “The Square” took the festival’s top prize in 2017, and he followed up that win in 2022 with “Triangle of Sadness,” a scathing satire on the world of influencers and the 1 percent ultra-rich.

Upon receiving his award last year, an ebullient Östlund exploded with joy on stage and engaged the audience in a collective “primal scream.”

The jury for the Un Certain Regard category will be headed by “The Sisters Brothers” actor John C. Reilly. He will be flanked by French director Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer and Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne. Franco Cambodian director Davy Chou will round out the jury for the sidebar section.

This year’s Cannes film festival runs from May 16 to 27. — RHONDA RICHFORD

GISELE IN SUMMER: Gisele Bündchen is back in the sun.

The Brazilian model appears in Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign shot by Carlijn Jacobs, who has previously shot Kendall Jenner for the brand.

Bündchen wears a series of accessories in the beach-themed campaign, from the gold Agave flat gladiator sandals; the pearl-embellished Fayence slide; handwoven Bon Bon Bucket Maxi bag; Saeda sandal platform and the Indiya metallic sandals.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo summer 2023. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The campaign sees the model walking through a hotel lobby; exiting a lift; skipping on deckchairs to standing on rocks on the beach to the soundtrack of Lito’s “Pensando en ti.”

On Monday night, Bündchen attended the 2023 Met Gala solo wearing a mesh gown lined with sparkling stripes underneath a feathered cape.

She previously wore the ensemble in an editorial for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, which was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Bündchen may have retired from the catwalk in 2015, but as of 2023, she’s stepping back into the fashion spotlight. Following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, Bündchen has done more covers and campaigns than she has in years.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo summer 2023.

She appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in March. In a lengthy interview, she opened up about her divorce from Brady, which she called “the death of my dream.” The model continued, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

Her agent, Anne Nelson, recently told the magazine that some “really big fashion moments” are on the horizon. “The world is her oyster,” she added.

Bündchen isn’t ruling out a return to the runway, either. “Never say never,” the model told Vanity Fair. “The only thing in life I am certain of is change.” — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

TIME FOR SUN: Former style editor Anna Laub launched her brand Prism in 2009 in search of stylish optical glasses.

Fourteen years later, she’s launched into new categories: swimwear, resortwear and accessories.

She’s now collaborating with SMR Days, founded by Adam Shapiro and Gautam Rajani.

“We’ve known Anna for a long time — before she launched Prism, actually, and she was an editor at WGSN. So we’ve all worked together within the industry for many years and we’re Marylebone neighbors,” Shapiro said.

Prism x SMR Days

“We have so many girlfriends who are die-hard Prism eyewear and Prism2 bodywear fans, so we thought it would be fun to collaborate on a more men’s-focused capsule, since Anna hadn’t done men’s sunglasses shapes in a while,” he added.

SMR Days launched in 2020 with retailers Mr Porter and Matchesfashion offering breezy, tailored pieces such as Indian bandhani tie-dye, kantha embroidery, ikat weaving and block printing, and details including coconut, wood or mother-of-pearl buttons.

All the pieces from SMR Days are made in India.

“SMR Days is all about providing the perfect travel wardrobe. Effortless holiday style is our DNA, so sunglasses are a natural addition to round out the full SMR Days look when you’re on vacation,” Rajani said.

Prism x SMR Days

The partners in business and life took inspiration from their ready-to-wear collection by naming the sunglasses after their favorite summer destinations: Saint-Tropez, Mykonos and Ibiza.

“They are made from Bio-acetate, and the frames have a marbleized, stone-like quality to them, with swirls and variations on the colors within the frames themselves. The three different colorways are black frames with a blue lens (Ibiza); tortoise shell with brown lens (Saint-Tropez), and a red tortoise shell pair with brown lens (Mykonos),” Rajani explained. — H.M.