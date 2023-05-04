×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Inside Chanel’s Largest U.S. Store on Rodeo Drive

Business

Where Penney’s Is Placing Its Bets

Fashion

Donatella Versace, Dua Lipa Codesign Collection

Brie Larson, Paul Dano Join Cannes Jury

French director Julia Ducournau is also on the French film festival's jury headed by Swedish director Ruben Östlund.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brie Larson arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Brie Larson in Celine at the Oscars in 2020. WireImage

RED CARPET READY: Brie Larson and Paul Dano are set to serve jury duty at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

They will join “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Östlund, who won the festival’s top Palme d’Or prize last year and will head the jury this year, festival organizers announced Thursday.

French director Julia Ducournau, who took the top prize in 2021 with her genre-bending thriller “Titane,” will also join the jury, alongside French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentine director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani.

Related Galleries

It’s an eclectic mix that will select winners from the 21 films in competition.

Oscar winner Larson will be a newcomer to the Cannes red carpet. While she serves as brand ambassador for Nintendo and Nissan, she’s worn a mix of designers to her film premieres and awards shows.

During the tour for “Captain Marvel,” she donned dresses from Valentino, Rodarte and Oscar de la Renta. She wore Celine to the Oscars in 2020, and accepted her own Academy Award in Gucci back in 2016. Larson works with stylist Samantha McMillen to craft her red carpet looks.

Dano has hit the Cannes red carpet before, for Paolo Sorrentino’s “Youth” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja.”

Jury president Östlund is a two-time Palme d’Or winner. His art world sendup “The Square” took the festival’s top prize in 2017, and he followed up that win in 2022 with “Triangle of Sadness,” a scathing satire on the world of influencers and the 1 percent ultra-rich.

Upon receiving his award last year, an ebullient Östlund exploded with joy on stage and engaged the audience in a collective “primal scream.”

The jury for the Un Certain Regard category will be headed by “The Sisters Brothers” actor John C. Reilly. He will be flanked by French director Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer and Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne. Franco-Cambodian director Davy Chou will round out the jury for the sidebar section.

This year’s Cannes film festival runs from May 16 to 27.

WWD gets an inside look at The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, exhibit

Walking Through The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Exhibit

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad