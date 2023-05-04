Brie Larson, Paul Dano Join Cannes Jury

RED CARPET READY: Brie Larson and Paul Dano are set to serve jury duty at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

They will join “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Östlund, who won the festival’s top Palme d’Or prize last year and will head the jury this year, festival organizers announced Thursday.

French director Julia Ducournau, who took the top prize in 2021 with her genre-bending thriller “Titane,” will also join the jury, alongside French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentine director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani.

It’s an eclectic mix that will select winners from the 21 films in competition.

Oscar winner Larson will be a newcomer to the Cannes red carpet. While she serves as brand ambassador for Nintendo and Nissan, she’s worn a mix of designers to her film premieres and awards shows.

During the tour for “Captain Marvel,” she donned dresses from Valentino, Rodarte and Oscar de la Renta. She wore Celine to the Oscars in 2020, and accepted her own Academy Award in Gucci back in 2016. Larson works with stylist Samantha McMillen to craft her red carpet looks.

Dano has hit the Cannes red carpet before, for Paolo Sorrentino’s “Youth” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja.”

Jury president Östlund is a two-time Palme d’Or winner. His art world sendup “The Square” took the festival’s top prize in 2017, and he followed up that win in 2022 with “Triangle of Sadness,” a scathing satire on the world of influencers and the 1 percent ultra-rich.

Upon receiving his award last year, an ebullient Östlund exploded with joy on stage and engaged the audience in a collective “primal scream.”

The jury for the Un Certain Regard category will be headed by “The Sisters Brothers” actor John C. Reilly. He will be flanked by French director Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer and Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne. Franco-Cambodian director Davy Chou will round out the jury for the sidebar section.

This year’s Cannes film festival runs from May 16 to 27.