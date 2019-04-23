Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson are taking their Avengers status to the next level.

The actresses, who play Captain Marvel and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Studios franchise attended the Los Angeles premiere Monday night of the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” film wearing Avengers-themed jewelry with rings that give a nod to the franchise’s infamous Infinity Gauntlet.

As any Marvel fan knows, the Infinity Gauntlet was what Thanos — played by Josh Brolin — used to wipe out half of the universe’s population in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” The weapon contains the six infinity stones, which are red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

Both actresses chose rings that take after these stones, Larson choosing custom versions and an accompanying cuff created by Irene Neuwirth Jewely and paring them with a custom lilac Celine dress. This also isn’t the first time Larson has referenced elements from the franchise through her red carpet looks. She’s recently sported a pink and blue Rodarte dress at the film’s Seoul premiere and a custom Valentino gown at the “Captain Marvel” premiere in February that both give a nod to her superhero character.

Johansson was seen on the red carpet wearing similar rainbow gemstone rings that were connected to a gold cuff with a chain. She paired the jewels with an equally sparkly silver dress.

