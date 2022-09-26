Bright, Simone Ashley, Kanye West, Milly Alcock, and Gillian Anderson Gather for Burberry Show

Burberry drew an impressive crowd for its spring 2023 runway show in South London on Monday, which was postponed from Sept. 19 out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree, known professionally as Bright, arrived at the show venue with loyal fans shouting and screaming outside.

He rewarded his fans post-show, signing autographs for them in the rain while he and his team were about to leave.

Milly Alcock and Riccardo Tisci pose backstage at the Burberry spring 2023 runway show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

With more than 16 million followers on Instagram, he was appointed a brand ambassador of Burberry earlier this year. He is best known for his roles in drama series “2gether: The Series” and “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.”

Bright instantly made friends with “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley inside the venue, laughing and posing together in front of the Asian press, who are finally able to travel for fashion weeks again.

A few seats away, Chinese influencer Yuwei Zhangzou chatted with Milly Alcock from “House of the Dragon,” who plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the “Game of Thrones” prequel.

Anna Wintour and Gillian Anderson attend the Burberry spring 2023 runway show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Also in attendance were famed actress Gillian Anderson, who sat next to Anna Wintour, models Jourdan Dunn, Lara Stone, and Winnie Harlow, singers Normani and Erykah Badu, music artist Griff, who is currently on tour with Ed Sheeran, “Nope” actor Daniel Kaluuya, and British rapper Stormzy.

Kanye West made a surprise appearance just a few minutes before the show started. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion.

Kanye West , Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld and Carine Roitfeld attend the Burberry spring 2023 runway show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

He had a quick chat with Carine Roitfeld, former editor in chief of Vogue Paris and founder of CR Fashion Book, before sitting down right opposite Wintour, and Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer at Burberry since April 1.

Post-show, while Wintour dashed away swiftly, West stayed, greeted Akeroyd, took photos with friends, and then went backstage to congratulate Riccardo Tisci, who he has known for over a decade.