Bright, Son Heung-Min, and Jun Ji-Hyun Wear Trench Coats to Daniel Lee’s Burberry Debut

Christopher Bailey, Roberto Bolle, Naomi Campbell, Jodie Comer, Vanessa Redgrave, Stormzy and Skepta also showed up for the most anticipated show this London Fashion Week.

Bright aka Vachirawit Chivaaree arrives at the Burberry fall 2023 show.
Bright aka Vachirawit Chivaaree arrives at the Burberry fall 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

The stars aligned for Daniel Lee’s Burberry debut show Monday night in London.

Brand ambassadors including Bright, Son Heung-min, and Jun Ji-Hyun, as well as Stormzy, Skepta, Jodie Comer, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Vanessa Redgrave and Naomi Campbell, showed up at the most anticipated show this London Fashion Week.

Fans were eagerly waiting outside of the big tent for their favorite icons from Thailand and South Korea to arrive. Bright, whose full name is Vachirawit Chivaaree, wore a turtleneck sweater under a black trench coat.

Son Heung-min attends the Burberry fall 2023 show during London Fashion Week.
Son Heung-min attends the Burberry fall 2023 show during London Fashion Week. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

The award-winning film star Jun opted for a classic beige version of the trench coat with the belt casually tied around the waist, while footballer Son also went for a black trench coat. The two South Korean stars greeted each other in front of the cameras and had small exchanges before the show started.

Bianca Jagger, Georgia May Jagger and Jefferson Hack attend the Burberry fall 2023 show.
Bianca Jagger, Georgia May Jagger and Jefferson Hack attend the Burberry fall 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Friends and family of the brand turned up as well. Christopher Bailey, former president and chief creative officer of Burberry, made a rare appearance to support his fellow English designer.

Christopher Bailey attends the Burberry show.
Christopher Bailey attends the Burberry fall 2023 show. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lee’s partner and ballet dancer Roberto Bolle sat next to actress Vanessa Redgrave at the show. Across the runway, Georgia May Jagger showed up with her stepmother Bianca Jagger.

Rapper Stormzy was seated next to Burberry chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd. Skepta attended the show alongside Future, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, John Glacier and Honey Dijon.

