Brigitte King has resigned as chief customer officer of Calvin Klein, Inc., and executive vice president, North American digital strategy and operations at PVH Corp.

She plans to join Colgate Palmolive as chief digital officer.

A Calvin Klein spokeswoman confirmed Klein’s departure but could not comment on her successor at this time.

Prior to joining Calvin Klein in April 2019, King had been at L’Oréal in various capacities, rising to chief consumer officer, America’s Zone, prior to which she was chief consumer officer, USA. Her roles at L’Oréal included deputy general manager of Kiehl’s Since 1851.

King was hired at CKI by Marie Gulin-Merle, the company’s former chief marketing officer and chief digital officer of PVH, who resigned last October to join Google as vice president of global ads marketing. Gulin-Merle was previously chief marketing officer at L’Oréal USA.

Earlier in King’s career, she had been with Colgate Palmolive as an associate product manager.

