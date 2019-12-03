Lalique Group has inked a worldwide perfume licensing agreement with Brioni, which initially runs through the end of 2024.

Lalique is to create and distribute perfumes for the men’s wear brand, whose first scent under the deal is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when Brioni celebrates its 75th birthday.

The Kering-owned fashion brand was established in 1945 in Rome by Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini. It recently signed on Brad Pitt to front its next advertising campaign, due to be released in January 2020.

Fabrizio Malverdi, chief executive officer of Brioni, said in a statement that “perfumes are an important expression of a luxury brand.”

“Collaborating with one of the most prestigious luxury men’s wear brands in the world represents a unique opportunity for us to further broaden our perfumes portfolio and our client base in the high-end market, thus generating additional value,” said Roger von der Weid, ceo of Lalique Group.

Brioni has been out of the perfume industry for many years.

Lalique Group’s fragrance portfolio also includes brands such as Lalique Parfums, Jaguar Fragrances, Bentley Fragrances, Parfums Grès and Parfums Samouraï.