Brioni Opens New Store on Rodeo Drive

The Italian men's wear brand's new L.A. home has the feel of a VIP lounge.

Brioni Beverly Hills store. Courtesy

Brioni has relocated its Beverly Hills store to 447 North Rodeo Drive.

The Italian men’s wear house’s new L.A. home is richly decorated with a green marble facade and handwoven tapestries warming up the interior, courtesy of renowned Genoese manufacturer MITA. The space is decorated with vintage furniture from the 1950s and ’60s by Carlo Scarpa and Achille Castiglione.

The boutique stocks creative director Norbert Stumpfl’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear collections. With the feeling of an intimate VIP lounge, the setting is also conducive to appointments with a Brioni master tailor for bespoke services.

To celebrate its new digs, Brioni has launched a limited-edition capsule collection exclusive to the boutique, featuring a micro-square and paisley combination print on a tailored jacket, two shirt styles, pajamas, pocket squares and scarves. The collection retails from $180 to $2975.

