MILAN — Brioni is retracing its history as the brand prepares to decamp to Florence to unveil its fall 2020 collection at Pitti Uomo in January.

The men’s wear luxury label will stage a presentation in a still undisclosed location on Jan. 7, the first day of the trade show, which runs though Jan. 10. Most recently, the brand presented its collections in Milan during the city’s men’s fashion week.

Marking its 75th anniversary this year, Brioni, which is controlled by Kering, has tapped fashion historian Olivier Saillard to curate the presentation, which is set to shine a spotlight on the label’s tailoring heritage.

This is a return to Florence for the Roman label, which staged the first men’s runway show ever organized globally at the city’s Palazzo Pitti in 1952, casting a store manager of the brand’s boutique in Rome as a model on the runway.

“It’s an honor for Pitti Immagine to welcome the event celebrating Brioni’s 75th anniversary. Florence has an important role in the history of this prestigious brand,” said Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine, underscoring how the brand is a point of reference for the entire men’s wear industry.

The schedule of the next edition of Pitti Uomo will include a runway show by Jil Sander, special guest brand at the trade show, as well as an event by Telfar Clemens, the founder and creative director of non-gendered label Telfar. In addition, Stefano Pilati will bring its digital-first project Random Identities to the trade show with a special event on Jan. 9.