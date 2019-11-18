FROM PITTI TO PITT: Roman luxury men’s wear company Brioni continues to build up its roaster of prominent brand ambassadors.

The Kering-owned label has tapped Brad Pitt to front its next advertising campaign, due to be released in January 2020 and marking the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations. Pitt succeeds fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson in the role.

Brioni’s tie-up with Pitt is not new as the American actor and producer has often appeared on the red carpet sporting the brand’s tailoring. Most recently, Pitt wore Brioni black bespoke tuxedos both at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival this year, where he presented Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood” and James Grey’s “Ad Astra” respectively.

In addition to the new ambassador, the company has recently been in the news as it has announced it will celebrate its anniversary by decamping from Milan to Florence to unveil its fall 2020 collection at the upcoming Pitti Uomo.

As reported, the label has tapped Olivier Saillard to curate the presentation, which will be staged on the inaugural day of the men’s wear trade show on Jan. 7 in a still undisclosed location.

Set to shine a spotlight on the label’s tailoring heritage, the event marks a return to the Tuscan city for Brioni, which staged what’s billed as the first men’s runway show ever at Palazzo Pitti in 1952, casting a store manager of the brand’s boutique in Rome as a model on the runway.

Kering, then called PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini.