ALL GROWN UP: Bristol Studio’s latest collaboration with Adidas Originals brings back retro, on-the-court vibes as creative director and founder Luke Tadashi referenced summer days playing basketball as a kid.

Tadashi went back in time to the days he and best friends Maasai Ephriam (now handling public relations and social media at Bristol) and London Perrantes would spend their summers playing basketball with the adults on the court in Venice Beach. “It was our ritual,” Tadashi said of the near-daily treks on bike to play.

The collaboration serves as a Polaroid of sorts to that time with “colorful but muted tones,” Tadashi said, which reference the colors the three would see on their trips.

The childhood nostalgia was carried into the ad campaign, with Tadashi, Ephriam and Perrantes each tapping someone from their families to also model the collection.

The nine-piece collaboration includes track and snap pants, a hoodie, T-shirt, 3/4 sweat short, the BYW LVL II sneaker and slides. The pieces retail from $20 to $180 and go on sale at select retailers Friday, followed by broader distribution on the Adidas web site Saturday.

Bristol Studio, based out of downtown Los Angeles, began working with Adidas last February during the NBA All-Star weekend. The partnership has been a fruitful one for Bristol Studio, helping it gain exposure to a global audience beyond its Southern California roots. The brand and Tadashi were more recently on site with the sportswear firm for its marketing activities around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Tadashi designed the jerseys worn by players during a basketball tournament.

This latest release, the first of 2019, caps a three-season partnership with Adidas, although the two are expected to still continue working with one another.