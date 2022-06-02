Britain’s Royal Family Gathers for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

LONDON – Members of Britain’s royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have gathered to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony which marks the monarch’s official birthday, and kicks off a four-day Platinum Jubilee.

Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall travelled in an open-top carriage to Horse Guards Parade in London to watch the annual ceremony from inside private offices overlooking the grounds.

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in a white coatdress by Alexander McQueen, and a navy hat with a white trim by Philip Treacy. The Duchess of Cornwall wore a striped pale blue dress and matching Philip Treacy hat.

Later in the day, senior, working royals will join Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the final part of the parade, and a fly-past by Royal Air Force jets, in honor of the queen.

A new image taken by the photographer Ranald Mackechnie, marking her Platinum Jubilee. Image Courtesy of Buckingham Palace

The parade happens annually during the first weekend in June, but it’s taking place earlier this year due to the jubilee weekend, which runs from June 2-5. The weekend will culminate with a Jubilee Pageant on Sunday afternoon honoring the life and work of the queen.

Buckingham Palace has also released a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The image was taken by the photographer Ranald Mackechnie, and shows the queen wearing a dove blue, embellished coat by Angela Kelly, personal assistant, adviser and curator to Her Majesty The Queen.

Kelly has been working with the queen since the 1990s and has become one of the queen’s most trusted advisers. In her memoir, “The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe,” she talks about how she rejuvenated the queen’s look, adding brighter colors and shorter lengths to her wardrobe.

The image of the queen was shot at the Victoria Vestibule in the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor Castle.

In a statement accompanying the image, the queen said she “continues to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”