Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

British Actress Ruth Wilson Slips Into Milan for Giorgio Armani Show

The actress, who was decked in a striped Armani suit, said she has new projects in the works at HBO, Netflix and in London's West End.

Backstage at Giorgio Armani's spring 2022 show in Milan. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani/MARCO ERBA/SGP

RUTH’S TRUTH: She came, she saw — and she bought a T-shirt. Ruth Wilson made a visit to Milan to catch the Giorgio Armani spring 2022 show and certainly made the most of her time. She said she bought a T-shirt that made her cry with laughter. It said “Ciao, Ken” on it, referring to Barbie’s long-term love. “Yes, I came all the way to Milan — and bought a T-shirt,” said the actress who was dressed in a striped Armani suit.

Wilson, known for her roles in the TV series “Luther” and “The Affair” was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month to debut “True Things,” based on the novel by Deborah Kay Davies, where she stars as a woman in an abusive relationship. She also wore Armani in Venice — a tailored velvet jumpsuit from the fall 2021 collection.

Wilson said that after the Armani show, she was headed back to London to wrap the final episodes of “His Dark Materials,” and has other projects on the go, too. She plans to produce, and act in, upcoming HBO and Netflix projects.

And — spoiler alert — she’s headed to the West End “to get back on stage” in a still-undisclosed project. Wilson is no stranger to the stage: In 2016, she played Hedda Gabler in a new version of the play by Patrick Marber, receiving much critical acclaim, while in 2015, she made her Broadway debut in Nick Payne’s “Constellations” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, scooping a Tony Award nomination for best actress.

Armani’s front row was brimming with an international crowd of actors, entrepreneurs and artistic types, including the French dancer Hugo Marchand; the Italian writer Chiara Barzini; Chinese American actor and singer Fala Chen; Russian actor Yulia Snigir, and Serena Rossi, the Italian actor, singer and TV host.

There were a few philanthropists in the mix, too, including Inès Leonarduzzi, the French green entrepreneur and founder of Digital for the Planet, an international organization promoting sustainability and the circular economy from a digital perspective.

ad