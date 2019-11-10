Meghan Duchess of Sussex.Remembrance Day Service, The Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, UK - 10 Nov 2019

The Duchess of Sussex at Sunday's Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph in London.

LONDON — From the Royal Albert Hall to Whitehall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both spent much of the weekend wearing black for a series of Remembrance Sunday events.

Remembrance Sunday takes place in Britain on the second weekend in November and is meant to honor the men and women who died in World War I, World War II and in conflict during the 20th and 21st centuries.

 

On Sunday morning, royals and members of the British armed forces and their families gathered at Whitehall, near Downing Street, for the laying of memorial wreaths, tributes and prayers at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Queen Elizabeth and members of her family gathered on balconies overlooking the memorial. The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress with a zip front, frogging and fringe details, while the Duchess of Sussex donned a Stella McCartney coat with a double D-ring buckle.

On Saturday night, the duchesses and their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, joined other royals and politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, at the Festival of Remembrance, an annual musical event at Royal Albert Hall.

 

Meghan Markle wore a belted, three-quarter-length Erdem dress, while Kate Middleton wore a simple boatneck dress, which she accessorized with a sparkly Zara headband, Jimmy Choo stiletto pumps and an Alexander McQueen bag.

 

Saturday night was the first time the four young royals were seen together in public following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial ITV interview last month and the announcements they were suing various media organizations for invading their privacy.

 

