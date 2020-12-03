The Fashion Awards 2020 are almost here: this year’s ceremony will be unveiled as a short film today.

The British Fashion Council shared details about the event, which it said will include 20 honorees, in a statement.

“The Fashion Awards 2020 will look back at a year in fashion and recognize the people and organizations who led change in four categories: Community, Creativity, Environment and People,” the BFC said.

The film can be viewed in the video player below at 2 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. local time.

