Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attending the Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on December 02, 2019. Photo by AuroreMarechal/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attending the Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on December 02, 2019. Photo by AuroreMarechal/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Sipa USA via AP

The Fashion Awards 2020 are almost here: this year’s ceremony will be unveiled as a short film today.

The British Fashion Council shared details about the event, which it said will include 20 honorees, in a statement.

The Fashion Awards 2020 will look back at a year in fashion and recognize the people and organizations who led change in four categories: Community, Creativity, Environment and People,” the BFC said.

The film can be viewed in the video player below at 2 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. local time.

Read more from WWD: 

British Fashion Council Takes 2020 Fashion Awards Digital

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Becomes British Fashion Council Ambassador

British Fashion Council Names 2020 New Wave Creatives

WATCH: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Fashion Awards British Fashion Council The Fashion Awards
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus