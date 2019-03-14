LONDON — The British Fashion Council is expanding its China partnerships strategy with Ontimeshow, one of Shanghai’s largest trade shows, to promote British brands during Shanghai Fashion Week later this month. They will also host a series of events with key industry partners, WWD has learned. An announcement is expected today.

The project is part of the BFC’s China partnership strategy, which was revealed in September and aims to help British designer businesses access the Chinese market. The organization is supporting talent through networking, content and access partnerships and business support.

Brands Roksanda and Peter Pilotto will launch a stand-alone showroom within Ontimeshow from March 28 to 31, with support from the Department for International Trade. The trip will help the brands’ business development in the market and the designers will have the opportunity to meet with key retailers, media, stylists, opinion leaders, creative industry influencers and high-net-worth individuals from the region.

“China has always been an important part of our strategy,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC. “We are delighted to collaborate with Ontimeshow to bring two hero brands of London Fashion Week to Shanghai. We hope this is only the beginning of a long-term partnership that will benefit British fashion brands and help them penetrate the Chinese market.”

Founded in 2014, Ontimeshow is a biannual trade show that encourages industry professionals to connect with the most creative and innovative designers and enables them to reach untapped markets. The 10th edition of Ontimeshow will include six exhibition halls and 400 designer brands across more than 270,000 square feet.

Ontimeshow founder Yeli Gu said, “There is an appetite for upscale designer brands with distinctive style in the market. Roksanda and Peter Pilotto are two great examples. I am sure this trip will open many doors for them, and we welcome more brands to join Ontimeshow in the coming seasons.”

BFC will also host an event on March 29 at The Middle House, celebrating British designer businesses that are already working with the Chinese market.