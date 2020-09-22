LONDON – Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Emilia Wickstead and Osman Yousefzada are among 30 London labels to receive financial help from the British Fashion Council, which has raised a further 500,000 pounds as part of its Foundation Fashion Fund that was created to help fashion businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

The BFC said it chose the 30 brands based on their urgent need for funding, “and their capability to come through, and thrive, post-crisis.”

Other recipients include Eudon Choi, Racil, Liam Hodges, Feng Chen Wang, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Marques’ Almeida, Rokh, Mother of Pearl, Supriya Lele and Thom Sweeney, among others.

Accessories labels Wicker Wings, Camilla Elphick and Prism are also among the recipients, as are Fashion East labels Maximilian, Nensi Dojaka and Goomeo.

The organization said that it was important to support Fashion East’s roster of designers to ensure that up-and-coming talent continues to thrive, and to secure the future of the Fashion East showcase, which turns 20 this year.

“The U.K. leads the way in the number of highly creative, entrepreneurial and responsible SMEs in the global fashion industry. Protecting these businesses through the most challenging period we have all faced has been a priority and the need for funds is still great,” said BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“This is a critical moment to protect British fashion’s global position and reputation in terms of creative designer fashion businesses.”

This is the second round of grants distributed by the BFC. In May, the Fashion Foundation had raised an emergency 1 million pounds, which was distributed to 37 independent London labels

According to Rush, the aim is to continue scaling the fund as the crisis continues to develop.