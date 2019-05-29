LONDON — The British Fashion Council wanted to celebrate diversity and culture with its latest campaign, “This Is London,” during London Fashion Week Men’s, which runs June 8 to 10.

The campaign, a series of 12 images, features a group of industry figures hailing from different backgrounds, from poet James Massiah to up-and-coming designers Bethany Williams, Paria Farzaneh and Bianca Saunders, retailer Stavros Karelis, filmmaker Akinola Davis and musician Louis III. It was shot by London-based photographer Markn, who has previously worked with Nick Knight.

“We wanted to celebrate not only the designers, but also the broader creative community who all play a vital role in our industry’s culture and reputation,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of BFC, who also makes an appearance on the campaign, alongside Dylan Jones, editor in chief of British GQ and chair of men’s wear at the BFC.

“The ‘This Is London’ campaign shines a light on the incredible pool of talent that makes London the creative capital of the world. From rising stars to established names, the campaign features a diverse mix of individuals, celebrating the eccentricity of our capital while illustrating that LFWM is a global platform for innovation and culture,” added Jones.

The campaign aims to highlight the relationship between different creative industries. Each participant also shares how the British capital fuels their creativity, in a bid to highlight the city as a melting pot of different characters and aesthetics. It will be promoted at Truman Brewery, where the London men’s showcase will be held.

Key names on this season’s calendar include Craig Green, Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and A-Cold-Wall.