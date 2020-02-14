LONDON – The British Fashion Council is still eyeing China, despite the cancellation of its commitment to Shanghai Fashion Week in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fashion Zoo, a Shanghai based business-to-consumer fashion communication and experience platform, will form a three-year partnership with the BFC, strengthening the BFC’s China partnership strategy introduced in November 2018 in Shanghai.

Amy Fan, founder and chief executive officer of Fashion Zoo, said the partnership will “build a new global product launch position and construct a world exchange map of East-West fashion culture.”

Fan also praised London’s creativity and the fact that “London Fashion Week is the first one to open its doors to the public,” which is in line with Fashion Zoo’s consumer-facing offering.

Starting from September, the BFC will take a number of British designers to Shanghai to take part in the open to the public fashion experience event and Fashion Zoo in return will bring designers to London to take part in catwalk shows as part of London Fashion Week.

In September 2021, the two entities will work together to launch LFW China Day, a schedule of Chinese designers showing in London as part of the official schedule. The initiatives will take place every September.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, said, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping British designer businesses penetrate the Chinese market and expose them to both an industry and consumer network.

The BFC also has an existing partnership deal with China’s JD.com.