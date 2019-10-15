The British leather goods label Tanner Krolle, whose equestrian accessories and luggage have been favored by the likes of Jacqueline Onassis and Princess Diana, is back.

After numerous failed partnerships, with the likes of Chanel and U.S. private investment firm Albion Investors, the brand is returning with a discreet boutique at Cadogan Place in London, a stone’s throw from the popular Sloane Street, with a tightly edited collection of travel-friendly leather bags and accessories.

The brand declined to name its new partner, but said that it’s backed by a small investment group rather than one of the larger luxury portfolios. It also wants to keep its creative team anonymous.

In terms of the new range, its quintessentially British character and flair for quiet, discreet luxury have remained intact, with new styles including travel totes, structured backbacks and small leather goods done in plush leather and a palette of neutrals.

The idea is to offer light, functional pieces that reflect the shifts in society with people relying less on paper and more on digital gadgets — just how the company had to shift from creating leather saddles to trunks and leather goods, when people stopped using horses and moved to motorcars.

Bespoke pieces will be another focus, with the first commission being a trunk that can double as a jewelry case, designed for watch dealer Harry Fane.

Prices range from 275 pounds to 1,290 pounds and the company plans to focus its selling efforts via its e-commerce site and own store, which is housed in a small, residential-looking townhouse close to the Cadogan Hotel and boutiques like Red Valentino and Delpozo on Sloane Street. Just like its collection, the store is discreet with wooden flooring throughout and minimalist furniture.

To mark the store launch, the brand drove guests to its new space in Rolls-Royces, in a bid to communicate the exclusive, premium luxury approach it wants to represent.