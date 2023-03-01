×
British Retailer End. Lands in Milan

The street-meets-luxe concept store debuted its first international unit in the city, a three-story men’s and womenswear space.

The facade of the End. Milano store in Milan
The facade of the End. Milano store. Courtesy of End.

ROAD TO MILAN: Edgy British retailer End. has set foot overseas, opening its first international flagship in Milan.

Named End. Milano, the three-story unit located on central Via Mercanti connecting the Cordusio and Duomo Squares, offers 1,700 square feet in retail space organized around an airy three-story-high atrium and central escalator.

It is decked in marble and maple wood, which provide the space with a graphic and lean set up, in addition to locally sourced materials such as terrazzo marble, a Milanese staple and Portofino timber.

“Creating inspiring retail concepts is a key element of our strategy at End. and I’m so pleased with how well this project has come together in Milan. It’s a beautiful space located right in the heart of the city, and we feel proud and privileged to have a space like this to welcome our existing community as well as new customers getting to know End. for the first time,” said Parker Gundersen, the company’s chief executive officer.

The brick-and-mortar unit builds on the strong e-commerce footprint in the city, the company said.

The ground and basement floors display a wide selection of End.’s menswear labels — from A.P.C., Arc’teryx and Carhartt WIP to Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Rick Owens — and a dedicated sneaker corner. The ground floor also features a section dedicated to beauty and lifestyle products such as skin care, fragrances, cosmetics, homeware and edgy publications, as well as A Bathing Ape’s corner.

Traditionally a menswear-leaning retailer, known for its mix of street and luxury and for championing sneaker and hype culture, End. Milano boasts a strong womenswear assortment, displayed on the top floor.

“We’re grateful for the support of all our brand partners and are looking forward to a full schedule of events and exclusive product launches planned in the weeks and months ahead to bring the store to life. I’m also really thrilled to introduce our new End.,” Parker said.

Founded in 2005 and having built a strong reputation in the e-commerce space, the British retailer has opened physical destinations in Glasgow, Scotland, and London, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Manchester, England.

