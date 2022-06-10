Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari got married Thursday night during an intimate wedding ceremony hosted at the couple’s home in Los Angeles.

Spears wore a custom Versace gown for her wedding, wearing an off-the-shoulder corset-like gown paired with a short veil and sheer gloves. Asghari also wore a tuxedo by Versace for the wedding. Spears had previously announced on her Instagram shortly after her engagement that she would be wearing Versace for the wedding.

Although the wedding party was kept small, several celebrities were in attendance, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and others. Donatella Versace herself was also a guest.

Versace shared a photo of herself at the wedding in a pale blue, safety pin-embellished dress with the caption: “The wedding of the century! Such a magical day. Congratulations @britneyspears @samasghari.”

In addition to her Versace wedding gown, Spears wore more than 62 carats of diamonds from Stephanie Gottlieb. Spears sported the Stephanie Gottlieb Round Diamond and Pear Shape Drop Earrings, the Heart Shaped Diamond Tennis Necklace and the Oval Diamond Tennis Bracelet. The jeweler also created custom wedding bands for the couple.

The couple seemingly went with a fairy-tale theme for the wedding, decorating the outside of their home with a Cinderella-esque horse carriage decorated with light pink flowers.

Britney’s wedding planner Jeffrey Best: "We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds." pic.twitter.com/YW6D6qsfT4 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) June 10, 2022

Spears and Asghari have been together publicly since 2017 and became engaged last September, just a few months before the musician’s father’s 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end. Due to the fallout between Spears and her family, the musician’s parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, did not attend the wedding.

Spears’ conservatorship battle captivated the public and spurred the #FreeBritney movement where fans advocated for the musician’s freedom. The conservatorship battle was the subject of Netflix’s “Britney vs Spears” documentary, which gave an inside look at the court case. The documentary came after the release of two New York Times documentaries also focusing on Spears’ conservatorship, called “Framing Britney Spears” and “Controlling Britney Spears.”

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022

All The Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 — So Far

The Top 5 Trends From New York Bridal Week