EXCLUSIVE: ‘White Lotus’ Star Brittany O’Grady Is Free People’s First Celebrity Ambassador

Free People has revealed Brittany O’Grady as its first celebrity ambassador.

The actress will represent the brand through multiple campaigns, event appearances and more. Free People decided to partner with O’Grady due to her ability to embrace the label’s ethos of being a true creative spirit.

“I’m so excited to be Free People’s first celebrity ambassador,” O’Grady told WWD. “We started working together last year for their fall campaign and I felt an instant connection with the wonderful people behind the scenes and what the brand stands for. I felt genuinely free and true to myself, which made the partnership a dream come true.”

The ambassadorship seems a great fit for O’Grady, who recalls seeing the vibrant window displays at Free People in the malls when she was younger.

“I felt from a young age, if there was a way to express my individuality and style, this is it,” she said. “To have this connection unfold is truly surreal for me because I have truly loved the brand from a young age discovering my self-expression.”

Brittany O’Grady for Free People. Courtesy of Free People

After playing Paula in the HBO hit show “The White Lotus,” which received numerous accolades, the actress became more involved in the fashion world, attending events and fashion shows for Dior, Coach and Chanel, among others.

Stepping into the ambassadorship, in which she hopes to “inspire others to feel empowered and comfortable enough to embody their personal expressions,” O’Grady hopes to be more involved in the fashion world.

“I’m starting to realize it can become a lifestyle or an art form or creative expression,” O’Grady said. “I would love to continue working with fashion that aligns with me on an honest and genuine level. I would love for it to feel like my inner soul is coming out while wearing the clothing.”

In their partnership, the 25-year-old also hopes to be more involved in the brand’s nonprofit work. This spring, Free People is working alongside the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental nonprofit that works to protect and preserve the earth’s oceans and beaches.

Brittany O’Grady for Free People. Courtesy of Free People

Reflecting on her time working on “The White Lotus,” which also starred Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Murray Bartlett, among others, O’Grady was surprised at the overall reception of the show.

“When it came out, I was truly shocked by the amount of buzz around the show. It has opened so many doors,” she said. “It was a truly unique experience and I have a true and unique bond now with the cast, crew and creators of the show.

“I am looking forward to tackling different characters that speak to people,” she continued. “I hope to create and portray characters that are like therapy for an audience.”

