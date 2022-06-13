×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

How Brittany Xavier Cultivated a Gen Z Audience

The fashion blogger spoke to WWD about how the industry has shifted since she first started her blog in 2013.

Brittany Xavier
Brittany Xavier Courtesy

Brittany Xavier, one of the original fashion influencers and founder of “Thrifts and Threads,” may have started as a Millennial fashion blogger, but today, many of her followers are Gen Z.

Xavier came to fame during the early fashion influencer days, alongside Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim, Chiara Ferragni and Julie Sariñana. She has been well known for “Thrifts and Threads,” but repackaged that influence for Gen Z through video-based content.

Xavier has nearly 5 million followers on TikTok, where she creates more lighthearted content with her family, which includes her husband Anthony and two daughters Jadyn and Poppy, and quick vlogs, hauls and videos for trending TikTok sounds.

“When I started, it was only my blog and my Instagram, but my Instagram was only to promote my blog posts,” Xavier said. “It wasn’t really in the sense of bringing people into my daily life. It was more fashion-forward, but I kind of miss that personality aspect.”

Related Galleries

@brittany.xavier

the tiny pigtails I can’t 🥺 @jadynxavier #sisters #momanddaughter #outfits #grwm

♬ original sound – Brittany Xavier

Over the years, Xavier has transitioned to create content beyond her blog and Instagram. Xavier currently only posts on her Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. She made the conscious decision to stop posting on her official blog two years ago to concentrate on growing her presence on other platforms.

With the short life-span of trends on TikTok and Instagram Reels, Xavier realized she had to adapt quicker to not only execute the trends, but to do so in a way that still stayed true to her brand.

“These days, you have to be quick. You have to think about things on the go and how to tell the story of what I was doing on my blog, but bringing it to life in video,” she said.

Though Xavier’s Thrifts and Threads website, which she launched in 2013, initially covered more unique fashion and vintage store finds, she has now transitioned into more lifestyle, travel and family topics on top of style.

With each platform comes a different content strategy. Xavier’s TikTok involves more lighthearted videos, while her Instagram is more fashion-forward with premium photos, and her YouTube is more for storytelling videos.

The content creator’s close relationship with her family is one of the many aspects that sets her apart from other fashion influencers.

“I would say I still have my followers that are my age,” she said. “So I have my followers who have been with me for almost 10 years and have grown up with me in a way and now have families, too. So I feel like I’m still able to reach all audiences because I have the audience for [Jadyn] that follows me, too. So kind of a little bit of everything.”

Throughout Xavier’s nearly decade-long career in fashion, she has cultivated a community of followers, providing a place for people to stay on top of trends while also sharing her own personal stories which she hopes some can take away from.

“Being a resource to my followers is really important to me,” she said. “So when they come to my page, whether it’s video, photos and they’re finding something useful or they’re relating to me somehow on YouTube, there’s so much in my life that I’m hoping people can grow from.”

@brittany.xavier

we’re really fun I swear

♬ original sound – Molls

Since starting her career in fashion, Xavier has collaborated with some of the biggest luxury brands such as Cartier, Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., and launched a clothing line with INSPR in 2018.

However, the social media star hopes to be more involved in her philanthropic endeavors as she continues her work with the nonprofit Saving Innocence, which provides care, advocacy and intensive case management for children recovering from sex trafficking.

Looking to the future, Xavier hopes to keep being a resource for her followers while also staying close to her family.

“I really am passionate about what I do. I love doing this. I remember when I first started doing my blog, I was in my corporate job,” Xavier said. “Now I just feel thankful every day that I can do this full-time and also be there for my daughters and work with my husband. I really love and am grateful for the work-life balance I have.”

READ MORE HERE:

How Influencer Brittany Xavier Is Transitioning to TikTok

Rocky Barnes, Annie Lawless, Brittany Xavier on Coachella, Business of Influence

Can TikTok Become Fashion’s Next Big Frontier?

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Hot Summer Bags

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Influencer Brittany Xavier on Content Creating,

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad