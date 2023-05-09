×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stephanie Linnartz Starts Journey as Under Armour CEO

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

Broken English Opens New Store in New York City

The independent, multibrand jewelry boutique has opened a new, larger space on Crosby Street.

Broken English's store at 42 Crosby St.
Broken English's store at 42 Crosby Street. Courtesy/Broken English

Broken English has upped its New York City ante. The independent, multibrand jewelry boutique owned by Laura Freedman has opened its first stand-alone New York City location.

Set at 42 Crosby Street, the store offers a gilded, immersive experience for shoppers looking to buy from Freedman’s assortment of small fine jewelers and curated vintage pieces.

Previously, Broken English operated a small shop located in the back of a SoHo Allsaints store that was separated by a partition and had its own entrance. But according to Freedman, “It became really clear that we had outgrown the space and that Broken English needed its own store. We were looking and had already found this space and signed our lease and then Allsaints had an early move-out date so it pushed things along faster.”

The new, 900-square-foot store features vintage Murano light fixtures and Broken English’s first VIP clienteling room.

“I wanted to try it out and see how clients respond — but also for meetings with vendors and designers,” Freedman said of the lush, backroom space. “I wanted the whole store to have a visually disarming experience but still feel attainable for everyone to have collectible moments and celebrate the milestones in life with jewelry — whatever the price point is,” she said.

The new store carries a full spectrum of Broken English tried-and-true brands including Loquet, Silvia Furmanovich and David Webb. Freedman’s in-house lines including BE Jewelry and BE Home are also available for purchase.

Freedman founded Broken English in 2006 and still operates her original store in Santa Monica, California’s Brentwood Country Mart.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

