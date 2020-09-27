Brooke Shields, the 55-year-old actress and model, is eager to start modeling again. She has signed with IMG Models, and both she and IMG posted on Instagram Friday that they would be working together.

Shields, who got her modeling start as an 11-month-old modeling for Ivory Soap, was the youngest fashion model to appear on the cover of Vogue when she was 14. Later that same year, she appeared in the iconic and controversial print and TV ads for Calvin Klein jeans, where she said her famous tagline in a commercial, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” She got her start with Ford Models and went on to become one of the most recognizable faces in the U.S. through her modeling work.

Shields found success as an actress, with her first major film role being Louis Malle’s “Pretty Baby,” which she appeared in as a 12-year-old. She went on to do such films as “The Blue Lagoon,” and “Endless love,” and TV shows such as “Suddenly Susan,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Lipstick Jungle,” and “Murphy Brown,” as well as leading roles in such Broadway shows as “Grease” and “Chicago.” She’s also an author and a guest co-host on talk shows.

In 2018, Shields started a fashion line for QVC called Brooke Shields Timeless. The actress appeared on-air touting her creations, which she developed with KBL Group International, a New York-based apparel manufacturer.

View Gallery Related Gallery MSGM RTW Spring 2021

When it was launched, she told WWD that having been on countless fashion shoots, she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to how a garment should fit, and she was involved in every part of the process.

“This has been a cumulative effort over the years on my part. Every show that I’ve ever done, every television show, every Broadway show, there’s a whole fit process and it doesn’t matter what you’re buying. You could be buying something off the rack at a discount store or you can be putting on haute couture of some famous designer. And they all can be tweaked and can look better,” Shields told WWD in 2018.

A spokeswoman for IMG Models, confirmed that Shields has been signed but said Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models, and Shields, weren’t available over the weekend to comment on the types of jobs Shields would be interested in doing.

IMG’s talent roster features such well-known people as Lauren Hutton, Stephanie Seymour, Maria Sharapova, Chrissy Teigen, Maye Musk, Iris Apfel, Karen Elson and Paulina Porizkova.