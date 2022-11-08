×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Brooke Shields Does Festive Cocktail Dressing in Sparkling Red St. John Look at ‘Spirited’ Premiere

The actress costars with Ryan Reynolds in the musical-comedy, which debuts on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images,)
Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York red carpet on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Brooke Shields arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Spirited” in a holiday-ready sparkling red dress.

In honor of the Christmas-themed movie, Shields wore a sequined two-tone red strapless cocktail dress from St. John. She accessorized with her signature aviator eyeglasses, a gold clutch bag and gold statement hoop earrings. She completed the look with gold sandals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images,)
Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film’s “Spirited” New York red carpet on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Shields worked with stylist Jared Depriest Gilbert, who has worked with Ian Paget, June Ambrose and Christina Jackson.

For makeup, Shields tapped Mark de los Reyes for an evening-ready look that included a bold red lip that matched her dress, a touch of blush and gold eye shadow. Hairstylist Tim Nolan gave her voluminous waves that cascaded around her shoulders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images,)
Brooke Shields attends Apple Original Film’s “Spirited” New York red carpet on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

It has been a busy year for Shields as she has focused on building her lifestyle business, Beginning Is Now, which launched in 2021. “Beginning Is Now is focused on well-being for women over the age of 40, but the most important part of that is actually changing the conversation around age,” Shields said at WWD’s Wellness Forum. “I don’t want to be in my 20s, I want to embrace who I am.”

“Spirited” is a musical-comedy based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Marlow Barkley and Aimee Carrero. The film will have a limited theatrical release on Friday, then be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.

