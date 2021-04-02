Brooklyn Decker Teams With Buru on Sustainable Fashion Collection

Brooklyn Decker is teaming with fashion line Buru for a sustainable clothing collection launching for Mother’s Day.

The actress and model teamed with Buru’s founder and designer, Morgan Hutchinson, for the Heirloom Collection, which will be released on the brand’s website on April 10. The collection includes sustainably made house coats, dresses, blouses and skirts that are intended to be practical options for mothers.

“I’ve been a fan of Buru for a long time, first as a new mom looking for accessible pieces that felt polished, and then as I was looking for special, limited pieces that I knew were made in the U.S. and designed by a woman and a friend,” Decker said. “After a year of living in sweats and pajamas, I was excited by the idea of dressing decadently without sacrificing any comfort.”

Decker said one of her sources of inspiration for the collection was the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton,” which skyrocketed in popularity earlier this year in part for its regal-themed fashion. The collection mimics the soft color palette seen in the show, like dusty pinks, pale blues and neutrals, and features design elements like vintage buttons, frilled collars and bows. Decker described the aesthetic of the collection as “English Regency era meets 1980s Ralph Lauren.”

“I was in a deep ‘Bridgerton’ phase when we were coming up with these pieces, which I think is fairly obvious when you look at the materials,” Decker said. “While we can’t guarantee that they will help you win the Duke of Hastings, we can guarantee they will make you feel polished with very little effort.”

The pieces are also designed with functionality in mind. Many of the styles, like the coats and skirts, are reversible, and they’re machine washable and breast-feeding friendly. The collection embodies Buru’s mission of sustainability by using dead-stock fabrics. Each piece is made-to-order at the brand’s micro-factory in Los Angeles to further minimize waste.

The collection is priced at $158 to $398 and includes sizes up to 2X. Decker will be donating 100 percent of her portion of sales to the Special Olympics and the Andy Roddick Foundation.

