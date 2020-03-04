Ath-leisure brand Legends has set up shop at Barclays Center for its first retail location in New York City just ahead of the Brooklyn Nets home game versus the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

The 150-square-foot shop located at the Brooklyn arena’s courtside retail space carries a previously exclusive Legends x Nets apparel collection that was made in collaboration with the Brooklyn Nets for its players. The co-branded consumer collection ranges in price from $20 to $110, and is comprised of black and white hoodies with the Brooklyn Nets basketball logo and Legends ‘L’ logo and the Brooklyn neighborhoods on the right sleeve, black and white long sleeve shirts and gray socks that say “Bklyn.”

Legends said the shop is temporary but it is hoping to extend its stay at the arena. The shop is also not connected to the Brooklyn Nets Swag Shop or Fanatics.

Launched in 2018 by Scott Hochstadt and Chip Neff of Neff Headwear, Legends offers ath-leisure apparel for men, including T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, joggers, socks, caps and backpacks. The brand has deep ties in athletics, given Hochstadt’s background in sports and entertainment, and received $2 million in funding in 2019 from athletes such as two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, retired NBA player and “All the Smoke” podcast co-host Matt Barnes, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown. Additional investors of the round include Mamba Sports Academy chief executive Chad Faulkner and rapper Quavo of Migos.

Legends also produced collections for Luka Modrić, the Croatian midfielder of Real Madrid, and recently for Quavo for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and NBA All-Star Game halftime performance. The brand opened its first pop-up in Los Angeles in 2019.