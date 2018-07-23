As part of its 200-year anniversary, Brooks Bros. will mount a special retrospective exhibition in New York’s Grand Central Terminal from Aug. 6 through Sept. 5.

Presented in partnership with Citi, the exhibition entitled “Brooks Brothers: 200 Years of American Style,” will feature a selection from the brand’s historic archives spanning the past two centuries.

Located in Vanderbilt Hall, the exhibit includes a sampling of men’s and women’s fashion, artifacts and imagery that trace Brooks Bros.’ innovations, such as the ready-made suit and other ready-to-wear tailored clothing in the 19th century, the Original Polo button-down oxford, the reverse-stripe rep tie, the polo coat and sporting apparel later adapted for daily life. The exhibition also explores themes and era-defining moments such as the Roaring Twenties, mid-century Madison Avenue, the brand’s impact on college campuses and the distinction of having outfitted 40 out of 45 U.S. presidents.

Among the artifacts on display are founder Henry Sands Brooks’ possessions, including a silhouette and glasses that were framed together for the brand’s 100th anniversary and his daybook containing a record of the earliest Brooks Bros. transaction on April 7, 1818, a loan of 10 pounds to Daniel Merritt, a family friend.

Claudio Del Vecchio, chairman and chief executive officer of Brooks Bros., said, “The exhibition will highlight a sampling of iconic items that have revolutionized and defined American style as we know it today.”

In the center of the exhibition will be an 18-foot-high video sculpture in the form of the brand’s logo, the Golden Fleece. It will contain 100 LED screens and will take visitors through a visual journey of the brand, as well as highlight some of its notable clientele including Hollywood actors, writers, politicians and artists.

Brooks Bros. will also be selling limited-edition products to commemorate the milestone, including pocket squares, ties, gift items and a special edition Monopoly game. Admission is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.